The 8th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Here's a peek at what we've played this week on the Uncut office stereo. A lot of records, sadly, I can't divulge as yet – but here's the best of what's fit to print, certainly. Strong comebacks from Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, Janelle Monae and Belly, a teaser of Jon Hopkins' new album as well as lovely flavours from Modern Studies, Mount Eerie and Hop Along.

1.

ALEXIS TAYLOR

“Beautiful Thing”

(Domino)

2.

AIDAN MOFFAT & RM HUBBERT

“Cockcrow” (feat Siobhan Wilson)

(Rock Action Records)

3.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

“Mr Tillman”

(Bella Union)

4.

MODERN STUDIES

“Mud & Flame”

(Fire)

5.

JANELLE MONAE

“Make Me Feel”

(Atlantic Records)

6.

HOP ALONG

“Not Able”

(Saddle Creek)

<a href="http://hopalong.bandcamp.com/album/bark-your-head-off-dog">Bark Your Head Off, Dog by Hop Along</a>

7.

MOUNT EERIE

“Tintin In Tibet”

(P.W. Ekverum & Sun)

8.

PARQUET COURTS

“Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Danger”

(Rough Trade)

9.

BELLY

“Shiny One”

(Self-released)

10.

BISHOP NEHRU

“Rooftops”

(Nehruvia LLC)

11.

THE MELVINS

“Stop Moving To Florida”

(Ipecac Recordings)

<a href="http://melvinsofficial.bandcamp.com/album/pinkus-abortion-technician">Pinkus Abortion Technician by Melvins</a>

12.

JON HOPKINS

Trailer

(Domino)

13.

LITTLE DRAGON

“Sway Daisy”

(Because Music)

14.

SUPERORGANISM

“Reflections On The Screen”

(Domino)

15.

THE BREEDERS

“Nervous Mary”

(4AD)

