The 7th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

This week, we have been listening to...

Some goodies for you this week, via the Uncut office stereo. What can I tell you about these folks? Some strong new work from favourites like Eleanor Friedberger, Courtney Barnett and Beach House, plus a couple of Valentines-inspired one-offs from Frank Ocean and Ryan Adams. Among the new discoveries, I’ve enjoyed Wim Dehaen’s Pierre Boulez tribute and also Sons Of Kemet’s progressive jazz.

1.

MEG BAIRD & CHARLIE SAUFLEY

“Protection Hex”

(Drag City)

Hexadic III by Six Organs of Admittance

2.

ELEANOR FRIEDBERGER

“In Between Stars”

(Frenchkiss)

3.

THUNDERCAT, OG RON C & THE CHOPSTARS

“Drink Dat (feat Wiz Khalifa)”

(Chopnotslop Remix)

(Brainfeeder)

4.

BEN FROST

“All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated”

(Mute)

5.

BEACH HOUSE

“Lemon Glow”

(Sub Pop)

6.

COURTNEY BARNETT

“Nameless, Faceless”

(Marathon Artists/Milk! Records)

7.

U.S. GIRLS

“Rosebud”

(4AD)

8.

SIMONE FELICE

“The Projector”

(New York Pro)

9.

SONS OF KEMET

“My Queen Is Harriet Tubman”

(Universal)

My Queen Is Harriet Tubman by Sons Of Kemet on VEVO.

10.

BEN SALISBURY & GEOFF BARROW

“The Alien”

(Invada Records)

11.

DAVID BYRNE

“This Is That”

(Nonesuch)

12.

FRANK OCEAN

“Moon River”

(Blonded)

13.

I’M WITH HER

“Game To Lose”

(Rounder)

14.

WIM DEHAEN

“PB03”

(ACR)

12 Elegies For Pierre Boulez / Ústí OST by Wim Dehaen

15.

ICEAGE

“Catch It”

(Matador)

16.

RYAN ADAMS

“Baby I Love You”

(Pax Am)

