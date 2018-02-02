The 5th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

All the best of the week's new music from the Uncut office stereo

A busy day here at Uncut, so I won’t detain you with too much waffle. Lots of good new music here, I think, including Mouse On Mars, King Tuff, Mien and Thurston Moore – but that Cornelius remix of Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s “ZURE” is an absolute highlight. While I know the album came out last year, if you’ve not already heard Sakamoto’s latest album, async, I urge you to track down a copy. A thing of rare beauty.

1.

King Tuff

“The Other”

(Sub Pop)

2.

Mouse On Mars

“Dimensional People”

(Thrill Jockey)

<a href="http://mouseonmarstj.bandcamp.com/album/dimensional-people">Dimensional People by Mouse On Mars</a>

3.

Trembling Bells

“Christ’s Entry Into Govan”

(Tin Angel Records)

4.

Ryuichi Sakamoto

“ZURE” (Cornelius remix)

(Milan Records)

5.

Let’s Eat Grandma

“HOT PINK”

(Transgressive Records/PIAS)

6.

Thurston Moore

“Mx Liberty”

(Blank Editions)

7.

The Men

”Rose On Top Of The World”

(Sacred Bones Records)

8.

Dungen & Woods

“Turn Around”

(Mexican Summer)

9.

Jonathan Wilson

“Loving You”

(Bella Union)

10.

Mien

“Black Habit”

(Rocket Recordings)

<a href="http://mien.bandcamp.com/album/mien">MIEN by MIEN</a>

11.

The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

“Pray For Me”

(Top Dawg Entertainment)

12.

Once & Future Band

“How Does It Make You Feel?”

(Castle Face Recordings)

<a href="http://onceandfutureband.bandcamp.com/album/once-future-band">Once & Future Band by Once And Future Band</a>

13.

Dan Auerbach

“Up On A Mountain Of Love”

(Easy Eye Sound/Amazon Music)

14.

The Soft Moon

“Criminal”

(Sacred Bones)

<a href="http://thesoftmoon.bandcamp.com/album/criminal">Criminal by THE SOFT MOON</a>

15.

Kacy & Clayton

“This World Has Seven Wonders”

(New West Records)

16.

Albert Hammond Jr

“Muted Beatings”

(Red Bull Records)

