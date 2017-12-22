The 48th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Thank you, and goodnight...

Last one of the year, then, and my last one for Uncut, since I’ll be leaving the magazine today. Housekeeping: I’ve updated my 2017 albums list with a few late discoveries; and a few more new 2018 things have snuck in here, especially the next Prana Crafter tape. Also my final Uncut will be on sale mid-January, and I can promise that those of you who’ve stuck with this playlist may well be interested in the free CD Tom’s compiled to go with it; I’m very proud of it, as I have been of most things we’ve done in my time here.

Thanks for all your support over such a long time, and all my best wishes for the season. You can probably guess how this is going to end…

1 Steve Reich – Pulse/Quartet (Nonesuch)

2 Prana Crafter – Bodhi Cheetah’s Choice (Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

Bodhi Cheetah’s Choice (PRE-ORDER) by Prana Crafter

3 Purling Hiss – My Dreams (Drag City)

Breeze by Purling Hiss

4 Robert Stillman – Portals (Orindal)

5 Sunwatchers – II (Trouble In Mind)

6 Amir El Saffar/Rivers Of Sound – Not Two (New Amsterdam)

Not Two by Amir ElSaffar / Rivers of Sound

7 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)

8 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

9 I’m With Her – See You Around (Rounder)

10 Jonathan Wilson – Rare Birds (Bella Union)

11 Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Destiny N Stereo (Feat. Elzhi, Phonte Coleman & Eric Roberson) (Blue Note)

12 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise Of Bachelors)

13 Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin (Drag City)

Freedom’s Goblin by Ty Segall

14 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)

15 Buffalo Tom – Quiet And Peace (Scrawny/Schoolkids)

16 The Grateful Dead – Live At Selland Arena 19/7/74 (archive.org)

17 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

18 Migos – T-Shirt (Quality Control)

19 Hiss Golden Messenger – Brother Do You Know The Road (Merge)

Brother, Do You Know the Road? by Hiss Golden Messenger

20 Hiss Golden Messenger – Mahogany Dread (Merge)