The 48th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Thank you, and goodnight...
Last one of the year, then, and my last one for Uncut, since I’ll be leaving the magazine today. Housekeeping: I’ve updated my 2017 albums list with a few late discoveries; and a few more new 2018 things have snuck in here, especially the next Prana Crafter tape. Also my final Uncut will be on sale mid-January, and I can promise that those of you who’ve stuck with this playlist may well be interested in the free CD Tom’s compiled to go with it; I’m very proud of it, as I have been of most things we’ve done in my time here.
Thanks for all your support over such a long time, and all my best wishes for the season. You can probably guess how this is going to end…
1 Steve Reich – Pulse/Quartet (Nonesuch)
2 Prana Crafter – Bodhi Cheetah’s Choice (Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)
3 Purling Hiss – My Dreams (Drag City)
4 Robert Stillman – Portals (Orindal)
5 Sunwatchers – II (Trouble In Mind)
6 Amir El Saffar/Rivers Of Sound – Not Two (New Amsterdam)
7 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)
8 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)
9 I’m With Her – See You Around (Rounder)
10 Jonathan Wilson – Rare Birds (Bella Union)
11 Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Destiny N Stereo (Feat. Elzhi, Phonte Coleman & Eric Roberson) (Blue Note)
12 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise Of Bachelors)
13 Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin (Drag City)
14 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)
15 Buffalo Tom – Quiet And Peace (Scrawny/Schoolkids)
16 The Grateful Dead – Live At Selland Arena 19/7/74 (archive.org)
17 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)
18 Migos – T-Shirt (Quality Control)
19 Hiss Golden Messenger – Brother Do You Know The Road (Merge)
20 Hiss Golden Messenger – Mahogany Dread (Merge)