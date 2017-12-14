The 47th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Another week of 2017 late discoveries and 2018 new arrivals

Nearly time to wrap up the year now, but I’m still fishing out more recommendations for my end of year albums list: this week including SZA, Delia Gonzalez and Prana Crafter. Elsewhere here: two righteous sets from my beloved Hiss Golden Messenger; Psychic Temple covering Curtis; Chris Dave, and many others from D’Angelo’s band, going it alone; Jack White’s tantalising collage; and a fantastic new one from Sunwatchers.

1 Nicole Mitchell – Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds (FPE)

2 Psychic Temple – We Got to Have Peace (Joyful Noise)

3 Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin (Drag City)

4 Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Destiny N Stereo (Feat. Elzhi, Phonte Coleman & Eric Roberson) (Blue Note)

5 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

6 Hiss Golden Messenger – Bowery Ballroom, New York 7/12/17 (nyctaper.com)

7 SZA – Ctrl (Top Dawg)

8 Delia Gonzalez – Horse Follows Darkness (DFA)

9 Jack White – Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach (Third Man)

10 Amir El Saffar/Rivers Of Sound – Not Two (New Amsterdam)

11 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)

12 Hiss Golden Messenger – Bowery Ballroom, New York 8/12/17 (nyctaper.com)

13 Creep Show – Mr Dynamite (Bella Union)

14 Hamad Kalkaba And The Golden Sounds – 1974-1975 (Analog Africa)

15 Jaimie Branch – Fly Or Die (International Anthem)

16 Gospel Of Mars – Gospel Of Mars (Amish)

17 Prana Crafter – MindStreamBlessing (Eiderdown)

18 Sunwatchers – II (Trouble In Mind)

19 Robert Stillman – Portals (Orindal)

20 Amir ElSaffar & The Two Rivers Ensemble – Crisis (Pi)

21 Desertion Trio – Midtown Tilt (Shhpuma/Clean Feed)

22 Flying Saucer Attack – In Search Of Spaces (VHF)

23 Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker – Red Right Hand (Rough Trade)