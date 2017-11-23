The 44th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

The Strange Elephant Of Enlightenment, and other choice selections...

First things first. Neil’s new album, “The Visitor”, is streaming today on NPR, and is one of the oddest yet, I think; certainly the most varied since “Chrome Dreams II”. Wait ‘til you hear “Carnival”: “I do resent too much time was spent/In the tent of the strange elephant of enlightenment…”

Elsewhere here I have a new 75 Dollar Bill live set, amazing footage of David Ackles on Norwegian TV, new jams from Desertion Trio (Featuring Nick Millevoi who iused to play with Chris Forsyth in the Solar Motel Band), and lots more. Also I’m working on that end of year albums list – it’s about 161 long at the moment. Koen Holtkamp’s BEAST albums going higher by the day…

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

2 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise Of Bachelors)

3 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)

4 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)

5 Deep Frosty – Fire (Ba Da Bing)

Blues Band by Deep Frosty

6 Alexander – Alexander (No Label)

Alexander (preview) by alexander

7 Prins Thomas – Prins Thomas 5 (Prins Thomas Musikk)

8 Bas Jan – Argument (Lost Map)

9 Circuit Des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo (Drag City)

10 I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan) – See You Around (Rounder)

11 David Ackles – Norway 1968 (NRKTV)

12 Shankar – Who’s To Know (ECM)

13 Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble – Drum Dance To The Motherland (Eremite)

Drum Dance to the Motherland by Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble

14 Bloodclaat Gangsta Youth – Kill Or Be Killed

15 Stick In The Wheel – Follow Them True (From Here)

16 Gwenno – Le Kov (Heavenly)

17 Thor & Friends – The Subversive Nature Of Kindness (Living Music Duplication)

18 Neil Young & Promise Of The Real – The Visitor (Reprise)

19 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)

20 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

21 75 Dollar Bill – Live At Monty Hall 7/10/2017 (Free Music Archive)

22 Desertion Trio – Midtown Tilt (Shhpuma/Clean Feed)

23 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)

24 Femi Kuti – One People One World (Partisan/Knitting Factory)

25 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

26 Polyorchard – Red October (Out & Gone)

27 BEAST – Volume 1 (Pre-Echo Press)

Volume One by Beast

28 BEAST – Volume 2 (Pre-Echo Press)

Volume Two by Beast