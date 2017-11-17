The 43rd Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Strong selection this week...

Some great 2018 things turning up more or less every day at the moment, most notably this week the Red River Dialect and Brigid Mae Power albums that are scheduled for February. Also here is fine new music from Björk, Tomaga, I’m With Her (that’s Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan), and a live album from the mighty Heron Oblivion.

Also, you’ll note we’ve had a serious ECM binge, to mark the label turning up this week on Spotify and other streaming platforms. You can find lots of recommendations for tracks in my Twitter mentions (Thank you to everyone who contributed): favourite discoveries thus far are the Julian Priester, Bengt Berger and Paul Giger records below. Any more tips, please share!

1 Neil Young & Promise Of The Real – The Visitor (Reprise)

2 Joan As Police Woman – Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam)

3 Pauline Anna Strom – Trans-Millenia Music (RVNG INTL)

4 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)

5 Fela Kuti – Vinyl Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Knitting Factory)

6 Starcrawler – I Love LA (Rough Trade)

7 Thor & Friends – The Subversive Nature Of Kindness (Living Music Duplication)

8 Drive-By Truckers – The Perilous Night (ATO)

9 Alexander – Alexander (No Label)

Alexander (preview) by alexander

10 Bob Dylan – Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 1979-1981 (Columbia)

11 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

12 Tomaga – Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

13 Red River Dialect – Broken Stay Open Sky (Paradise Of Bachelors)

14 Brigid Mae Power – The Two Worlds (Tompkins Square)

15 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)

16 Björk – Blissing Me (One Little Indian)

17 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

18 Jon Hassell -Last Night The Moon Came Dropping Its Clothes In The Street (ECM)

19 Julien Priester Pepe Mtoto – Love, Love (ECM)

20 John Abercrombie, Dave Holland, Jack DeJohnette – Gateway (ECM)

21 Paul Giger – Schattenwelt (ECM)

22 Steve Tibbetts – Safe Journey (ECM)

23 Heron Oblivion – The Chapel (Self-Released)

The Chapel by Heron Oblivion

24 Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble – Drum Dance To The Motherland (Eremite)

Drum Dance to the Motherland by Khan Jamal Creative Arts Ensemble

25 Pat Metheny & Lyle Mays – As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls (ECM)

26 Hot Snakes – Suicide Invoice (Sub Pop)

27 Hot Snakes – Automatic Midnight (Sub Pop)

28 I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan) – See You Around (Rounder)

29 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)

30 Bengt Berger – Bitter Funeral Beer (ECM)

31 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Polygondwanaland (Bandcamp)

Polygondwanaland by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard