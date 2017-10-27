The 40th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

35 key selections from the Uncut stereo
These playlists seem to get longer each week, but lots worthwhile here, as ever: Frazey Ford’s finally recorded her D’Angelo cover; Orpheo McCord (who you might remember drumming for Fool’s Gold and, briefly, The Fall) has made a sweet ambient record with Scott Hirsch from Hiss Golden Messenger; there’s a remix project based on Anderson Paak’s Nxworries album; No Age are back; Awanto 3 is Dutch techno that we discovered this week is Richard Dawson’s favourite album of 2017; the slightly goth Fever Ray album is out today, and worth a listen (vid embedded below is pretty NSFW by the way); the very fine Stick In The Wheel; Prins Thomas’ new album, which is terrific, though we’re currently struggling to spot the alleged Teenage Fanclub and Pat Metheny references; oh, and the Shields/Eno hook-up actually works brilliantly. See what you think…
1 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)
2 Kendrick Lamar – DAMN (Top Dawg)
3 Frazey Ford – When We Get By (Arts & Crafts)
4 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)
5 The Breeders – Wait In The Car (4AD)
6 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Simultonality (Tak:til)
7 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)
8 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)
9 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)
10 Orpheo McCord – Recovery Inhale (Bandcamp)
Recovery Inhale by Orpheo McCord
11 Zombie Zombie – Livity (Versatile)
12 Nabihah Iqbal – Weighing Of The Heart (Ninja Tune)
13 Ryan Driver – Careless Thoughts (Tin Angel)
14 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)
Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo
15 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)
16 Ghostface Killah – Ironman (Razor Sharp)
17 Ghostface Killah – Fishscale (Def Jam)
18 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)
19 Hans Chew – Open Sea (At The Helm)
20 Henry Jamison – The Wilds (Akira)
21 Ezra Feinberg – Pentimento And Others (Related States)
22 NxWorries – Yes Lawd! Remixes (Stones Throw)
23 Digital Release – Positive Approach (Drawing Room Records)
24 Bibio – Phantom Brickworks (Warp)
25 No Age – Snares Like A Haircut (Drag City)
Snares Like A Haircut by No Age
26 Awanto 3 – Gargamel (Dekmantel)
27 Brian Eno With Kevin Shields – Only Once Away My Son (Adult Swim)
28 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)
29 Les Filles De Illighadad – Eghass Malan (Sahel Sounds)
30 Stick In The Wheel – Follow Them True (?)
31 Nadah El Shazly – Ahwar (Nawa Recordings)
32 Fever Ray – Plunge (Rabid)
33 Various Artists – Heed The Call (Vostok)
34 Prins Thomas – Prins Thomas 5 (Prins Thomas Musikk)
35 Jon Hassell – Earthquake Island (Tomato)