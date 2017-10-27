The 40th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

35 key selections from the Uncut stereo

These playlists seem to get longer each week, but lots worthwhile here, as ever: Frazey Ford’s finally recorded her D’Angelo cover; Orpheo McCord (who you might remember drumming for Fool’s Gold and, briefly, The Fall) has made a sweet ambient record with Scott Hirsch from Hiss Golden Messenger; there’s a remix project based on Anderson Paak’s Nxworries album; No Age are back; Awanto 3 is Dutch techno that we discovered this week is Richard Dawson’s favourite album of 2017; the slightly goth Fever Ray album is out today, and worth a listen (vid embedded below is pretty NSFW by the way); the very fine Stick In The Wheel; Prins Thomas’ new album, which is terrific, though we’re currently struggling to spot the alleged Teenage Fanclub and Pat Metheny references; oh, and the Shields/Eno hook-up actually works brilliantly. See what you think…

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)

Fairge by Claire M Singer

2 Kendrick Lamar – DAMN (Top Dawg)

3 Frazey Ford – When We Get By (Arts & Crafts)

4 Xylouris White – Mother (Bella Union)

5 The Breeders – Wait In The Car (4AD)

6 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Simultonality (Tak:til)

7 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)

8 Wet Tuna – Livin’ The Die (Feeding Tube/Child Of Microtones)

9 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

10 Orpheo McCord – Recovery Inhale (Bandcamp)

Recovery Inhale by Orpheo McCord

11 Zombie Zombie – Livity (Versatile)

12 Nabihah Iqbal – Weighing Of The Heart (Ninja Tune)

13 Ryan Driver – Careless Thoughts (Tin Angel)

14 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo

15 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)

Balsams by Chuck Johnson

16 Ghostface Killah – Ironman (Razor Sharp)

17 Ghostface Killah – Fishscale (Def Jam)

18 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

19 Hans Chew – Open Sea (At The Helm)

20 Henry Jamison – The Wilds (Akira)

21 Ezra Feinberg – Pentimento And Others (Related States)

22 NxWorries – Yes Lawd! Remixes (Stones Throw)

23 Digital Release – Positive Approach (Drawing Room Records)

24 Bibio – Phantom Brickworks (Warp)

25 No Age – Snares Like A Haircut (Drag City)

Snares Like A Haircut by No Age

26 Awanto 3 – Gargamel (Dekmantel)

Gargamel by Awanto 3

27 Brian Eno With Kevin Shields – Only Once Away My Son (Adult Swim)

28 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

29 Les Filles De Illighadad – Eghass Malan (Sahel Sounds)

30 Stick In The Wheel – Follow Them True (?)

31 Nadah El Shazly – Ahwar (Nawa Recordings)

32 Fever Ray – Plunge (Rabid)

33 Various Artists – Heed The Call (Vostok)

34 Prins Thomas – Prins Thomas 5 (Prins Thomas Musikk)

35 Jon Hassell – Earthquake Island (Tomato)