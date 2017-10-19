The 39th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

33 musical glimpses into the melting pot of Uncut HQ

Here we go: Gwenifer Raymond is a wild American primitive player from Brighton via Cardiff and her video is very funny; all-female desert jams, from Niger, courtesy of Les Filles De Illighadad; an Arabic funk comp; lost and frail Ed Askew songs; something new from British folk radicals Stick In The Wheel; a new Floating Points track; another Ty Segall single; and maybe best new arrival of all, the first extract from the forthcoming third Xylouris White album… Hardcore!

1 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

2 Gwenifer Raymond – Sometimes There’s Blood (Tompkins Square)

3 Hans Chew – Open Sea (At The Helm)

4 Les Filles De Illighadad – Eghass Malan (Sahel Sounds)

5 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)

6 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)

Balsams by Chuck Johnson

7 Zimpel/Ziołek – Zimpel/Ziołek (Instant Classic)

8 Thundercat – Drunk (Brainfeeder)

9 The Breeders – Wait In The Car (4AD)

10 Various Artists – Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

Habibi Funk 007: An eclectic selection of music from the Arab world by Various Artists

11 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

12 Four Tet – New Energy (Text)

13 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)

14 Anna St Louis – First Songs (Mare/Woodsist)

15 Ed Askew – A Child in the Sun: Radio Sessions 1969–1970 (Drag City)

A Child In The Sun by Ed Askew

16 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain (Sour Mash)

17 Marisa Anderson – Traditional And Public Domain Songs (Mississippi Records)

18 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

19 Wet Tuna – Live At The Root Cellar 19/1/17 (Bandcamp)

live at the root cellar 1/19/17 “electric set” by WET TUNA

20 Nathan Bowles Trio – Live At Hopscotch 2017 (Bandcamp)

Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Nathan Bowles Trio

21 Saz’Iso – At Least Wave Your Handkerchief At Me: The Joys And Sorrows of

Southern Albanian Song (Glitterbeat)

22 Dub Syndicate – Ambience In Dub 1982-1995 (On U Sound)

23 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

24 The Breeders – Title TK (4AD)

25 Stick In The Wheel – Over Again (?)

26 Fifty Foot Hose – Cauldron (Aguirre)

27 Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us (City Slang)

28 Ty Segall – Ty Segall (Drag City)

29 Ty Segall – Meaning (Drag City)

Meaning by Ty Segall

30 Steely Dan – The Royal Scam (ABC)

31 Rosie Vela – Magic Smile (A&M)

32 Floating Points – Ratio (Pluto)

33 Xylouris White – Only Love (Bella Union)