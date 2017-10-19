The 39th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

33 musical glimpses into the melting pot of Uncut HQ
Here we go: Gwenifer Raymond is a wild American primitive player from Brighton via Cardiff and her video is very funny; all-female desert jams, from Niger, courtesy of Les Filles De Illighadad; an Arabic funk comp; lost and frail Ed Askew songs; something new from British folk radicals Stick In The Wheel; a new Floating Points track; another Ty Segall single; and maybe best new arrival of all, the first extract from the forthcoming third Xylouris White album… Hardcore!
Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey
1 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)
2 Gwenifer Raymond – Sometimes There’s Blood (Tompkins Square)
3 Hans Chew – Open Sea (At The Helm)
4 Les Filles De Illighadad – Eghass Malan (Sahel Sounds)
5 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)
6 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)
7 Zimpel/Ziołek – Zimpel/Ziołek (Instant Classic)
8 Thundercat – Drunk (Brainfeeder)
9 The Breeders – Wait In The Car (4AD)
10 Various Artists – Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)
Habibi Funk 007: An eclectic selection of music from the Arab world by Various Artists
11 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)
12 Four Tet – New Energy (Text)
13 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)
14 Anna St Louis – First Songs (Mare/Woodsist)
15 Ed Askew – A Child in the Sun: Radio Sessions 1969–1970 (Drag City)
A Child In The Sun by Ed Askew
16 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain (Sour Mash)
17 Marisa Anderson – Traditional And Public Domain Songs (Mississippi Records)
18 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)
19 Wet Tuna – Live At The Root Cellar 19/1/17 (Bandcamp)
live at the root cellar 1/19/17 “electric set” by WET TUNA
20 Nathan Bowles Trio – Live At Hopscotch 2017 (Bandcamp)
Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Nathan Bowles Trio
21 Saz’Iso – At Least Wave Your Handkerchief At Me: The Joys And Sorrows of
Southern Albanian Song (Glitterbeat)
22 Dub Syndicate – Ambience In Dub 1982-1995 (On U Sound)
23 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)
24 The Breeders – Title TK (4AD)
25 Stick In The Wheel – Over Again (?)
26 Fifty Foot Hose – Cauldron (Aguirre)
27 Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us (City Slang)
28 Ty Segall – Ty Segall (Drag City)
29 Ty Segall – Meaning (Drag City)
30 Steely Dan – The Royal Scam (ABC)
31 Rosie Vela – Magic Smile (A&M)
32 Floating Points – Ratio (Pluto)
33 Xylouris White – Only Love (Bella Union)