The 38th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's unmissable music, all in one place

Been playing a lot of Jon Hassell this week; not just the reissue of “Dream Theory In Malaya”, which I think is just out, but his debut solo album, “Vernal Equinox”, a new one on me and sadly unavailable on any platform it seems. Also here: a mighty essential Pharaoh Sanders boxset; the best, and sadly last, Sharon Jones album; a killer live set from Chris Forsyth And The Solar Motel Band, including their take on “Don’t Be Denied” (second nice cover of that song I’ve heard this past year or so, after Norah Jones’ unexpected effort); a mind-expanding mix from Spin’s Andy Cush; the Wu!; and last but definitely not least, the brilliant new Hans Chew salbum. Dig in…

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Jon Hassell – Dream Theory In Malaya: Fourth World Volume Two (Tak:Til)

2 Zimpel/Ziołek – Zimpel/Ziołek (Instant Classic)

3 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

4 Four Tet – New Energy (Text)

5 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain (Sour Mash)

6 Ahmad Jamal Trio – The Awakening (Be With)

7 The Necessaries – Event Horizon (Be With)

8 OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head (Castle Face)

9 Kendrick Lamar – DAMN (Top Dawg Entertainment)

10 Jon Hassell – Vernal Equinox (Lovely)

11 Julie Byrne – Not Even Happiness (Basin Rock)

12 Anna St Louis – First Songs (Mare/Woodsist)

13 Chris Thile – Thanks For Listening (Nonesuch)

14 Brigid Mae Power – Don’t Shut Me Up (Politely) (Tompkins Square)

15 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)

Balsams by Chuck Johnson

16 Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul Of A Woman (Daptone)

17 Saz’Iso – At Least Wave Your Handkerchief At Me: The Joys And Sorrows of

Southern Albanian Song (Glitterbeat)

18 Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band – Live At Union Pool 21 Sept 2017 (Bandcamp)

Live at Union Pool 21 Sept 2017 by Chris Forsyth & the Solar Motel Band

19 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (Young Turks)

20 Marisa Anderson – Traditional And Public Domain Songs (Mississippi Records)

21 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo

22 Superorganism – Something For Your M.I.N.D. (Domino)

23 Ryan Driver Featuring The Weather Station – It Must Be Dark Tonight (Tin Angel)

24 Various Artists – Sound Advice 233: Andy Cush (http://www.theworldsbestever.com)

https://www.mixcloud.com/TheWorldsBestEver/sound-advice-233-andy-cush/

25 Calexico – End Of The World With You (City Slang)

26 Pharaoh Sanders – Tauhid/Jewels Of Thought/Deaf Dumb Blind (Summun Kukmun Umyun) (Anthology)

27 Hans Chew – Open Sea (At The Helm)

28 Steely Dan – The Royal Scam (ABC)

29 Wu-Tang Clan Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues (36 Chambers/Entertainment One)