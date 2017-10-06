The 37th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

All killer, no filler, more or less.

OK this week’s key additions coming up if you’re in as much of a rush as I am. The Breeders! The Four Tet album. The ravishing Brigid Mae Power single I’ve been trailing here for a couple of weeks. A new project from Che Chen of 75 Dollar Bill. A serene Kevin Drumm drone. Hologram Teen, which is Morgane Lhote ex of Stereolab. A document of Southern Albanian folk music, produced by Joe Boyd, that had us spending an interesting hour or so trying to work out iso-polyphony the other day. A killer Hiss Golden Messenger live set. The return of Zombie Zombie (a nice adjunct to the James Holden album, given how Etienne Jaumet’s a key player in Holden’s Animal Spirits set-up). Zimpel/Ziolek, which is a quite hard to describe – avant-folk maybe? – find from Poland. Mavis Staples. The new incarnation of Thee Oh Sees, not to be confused with Ocean Colour Scene. A lengthy and promising departure from Real Estate. And finally, as I start digging through our writers’ end of year lists, a sweet ambient steel album I missed from Chuck Johnson. That do?

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Four Tet – New Energy (Text)

New Energy by Four Tet

2 Brigid Mae Power – Don’t Shut Me Up (Politely) (Tompkins Square)

3 Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Bajas Fresh by Bitchin Bajas

4 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo

5 Che Chen & Robbie Lee – The Spectrum Does (AudioMER)

6 Kevin Drumm – October(Early Warning) (Bandcamp)

October(Early Warning) by Kevin Drumm

7 Charlotte Gainsbourg – Rest (Because)

8 Aldous Harding – Elation (4AD)

9 Robert Haigh – Creatures Of The Deep (Unseen Worlds)

10 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Damn The Torpedoes (Backstreet)

11 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (Shelter)

12 Bibio – Phantom Brickworks (Warp)

13 The Breeders – Wait In The Car (4AD)

14 Hologram Teen – Between The Funk And The Fear (Polytechnic Youth)

15 Tom Petty – Wildflowers (Warner Bros)

16 Saz’Iso – At Least Wave Your Handkerchief At Me: The Joys And Sorrows of

Southern Albanian Song (Glitterbeat)

17 Hiss Golden Messenger – Live At Bristol Rhythm & Roots 15/9/17 (Youtube)

18 Mapache – Mapache (Spiritual Pajamas)

19 Claire M Singer – Fairge (Touch)

20 Shannon Lay – Living Water (Mare/Woodsist)

21 Zombie Zombie – Livity (Versatile)

22 Lindstrom – It’s All Right Between Us As It Is (Smalltown Supersound)

23 Matthew Lux’s Communication Arts Quartet – Contra/Fact (Bandcamp)

Contra/Fact by Matthew Lux’s Communication Arts Quartet

24 Zimpel/Ziołek – Zimpel/Ziołek (Instant Classic)

25 The Necks – Open (ReR)

26 Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Navigator (ATO)

27 Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black (Anti-)

28 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice (Marathon Artists/Matador)

29 OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head (Castle Face)

30 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

31 Chuck Johnson = Balsams (VDSQ)

Balsams by Chuck Johnson

32 Mike Love – Unleash The Love (The End)

33 Real Estate – In Time (Domino)

https://soundcloud.com/keep-company/in-time

34 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Simultonality (Tak:til)