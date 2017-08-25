The 31st Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Lots of new music; a back from a fortnight’s holiday special…

Back from a fortnight’s holiday and a lot of new stuff to get through, as you might imagine. Still nothing surfaced on public platforms from the Hiss Golden Messenger album, but let’s make do with: a levitational live performance from Natural Information Society; YoshimiO from the Boredoms/OOIOO and friends reconfiguring Indian raga (as SAICOBAB)/More raga, with a terrific take on Terry Riley’s “In C”/James Holden and his new band manoeuvring alongside Floating Points and Caribou/A sweet new track from Lindstrøm/Mick Head!/Beck/and another killer single from Four Tet. Going to spend the rest of the day prevaricating over whether to play the Taylor Swift single. Pray for me.

1 Four Tet – Planet (Text)

2 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Finite (Live in Fred Anderson Park, Chicago, 13/6/16)

3 Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground (Drag City)

4 Áine O’Dwyer – Gallarais (MIE Music)

5 SAICOBAB – Sab Se Purani Bab (Thrill Jockey)

6 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

7 Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – The French Press (Sub Pop)

8 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

9 Lindstrøm – It’s Alright Between Us (Smalltown Supersound)

10 William Patrick Corgan – Aeronaut (BMG)

11 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Adiós Señor Pussycat (Violette Records)

12 Kamasi Washington – Harmony Of Difference (Young Turks)

13 Paul Weller Featuring Krar Collective – Mother Ethiopia Part 3 (No Tribe No Colour) (Parlophone)

14 Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow (Merge)

15 Gun Outfit – Out Of Range (Paradise Of Bachelors)

16 Philip Jeck – Iklectik (Touch)

17 Kenny Rogers – You’re My Love (RCA)

18 Tootard – Laissez Passer (Glitterbeat)

19 Karl Blau – Slow Children (Bella Union)

20 Harry Bertoia – Sonambient (Sonambients)

21 Brooklyn Raga Ensemble – Terry Riley’s In C (Northern Spy)

22 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard With Mild High Club – Sketches Of Brunswick East (Heavenly)

23 Lean Year – Come And See (Western Vinyl)

24 The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead: Deluxe Edition (Warner Bros)

25 Wadada Leo Smith – America’s National Parks (Cuneiform)

26 Beck – Dear Life (Capitol)

27 Four Tet – SW9 9SL (Text)

28 The Undisputed Truth – Nothing But The Truth (Kent)