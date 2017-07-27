The 29th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's selections from the Uncut stereo

Another one of those mysterious records that I alluded to in last week’s playlist has broken cover in the past few days, namely Hiss Golden Messenger’s rapid and joyous follow-up to the “Heart Like A Levee”/”Vestapol” double whammy, “Hallelujah Anyhow”. Much to say about this one, predictably, but it can wait until Merge drop a track (“Jenny Of The Roses” would be my hunch) as a first single.

Moving on to stuff you can actually hear, this week’s picks: Robert Stilman’s new Bog Bodies project; a very Orbitalish new Orbital track; new Colleen; a lovely chamber hook-up between Mali’s Trio Da Kali and The Kronos Quartet; Gregg Allman’s last stand; and maybe best of the lot, something finally out from that Zara McFarlane jazz/reggae album I’ve been playing for a while now. Oh and a second encouragement to check out Širom, new labelmates of 75 Dollar Bill and Natural Information Society.

1 Monty Adkins – Shadows And Reflections (Cronica)

2 Richard Horowitz – Eros In Arabia (Freedom To Spend)

3 Orbital – Copenhagen (Soundcloud)

4 Alexander – The Pale Light Over The Dark Hills (Bandcamp)

5 Zara McFarlane – Arise (Brownswood)

6 Širom – I Can Be A Clay Snapper (Tak:til)

7 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

8 Sudan Archives – Sudan Archives (Stones Throw)

9 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

10 Wand – Plum (Drag City)

11 Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher (Milk!)

12 Colleen – A Flame My Love, A Frequency (Thrill Jockey)

13 Various Artists – Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares (Numero Group)

14 Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow (Merge)

15 Jay-Z – 4:44 (Roc-A-Fella)

16 Sylvan Esso – Rewind (Echo Mountain Sessions) (NPR)

17 David Rawlings – Poor David’s Almanack (Acony)

18 Lal & Mike Waterson – Bright Phoebus (Domino)

19 Link Wray – Link Wray (Light In The Attic)

20 Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton – Wildflower Blues (Free Dirt)

21 Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band – Dreaming In The Non-Dream (No Quarter)

22 Elodie – Vieux Silence (Ideologic Organ)

23 Bog Bodies – Sligo (Migro/Bandcamp)

24 Headroom – Head In The Clouds (Trouble In Mind)

25 Gregg Allman – My Only True Friend (Rounder)

26 Trio Da Kali & The Kronos Quartet – Ladilikan (World Circuit)

27 David Bowie – A New Career In A New Town (1977 – 1982) (Parlophone)

28 Byron Westbrook – Body Consonance (Hands In The Dark)

29 David Grubbs – Creep Mission (Blue Chopsticks)