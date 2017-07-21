The 28th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

27 key tracks and albums played in the Uncut basement this week

Sorry if this comes across as bragging or smugness, but I’ve been sat on a few really excellent albums these past few weeks that, as they’re still officially unannounced, I haven’t been able to talk about here. Thrilled, though, that The Weather Station’s new self-titled album has broken cover in the last couple of days: if you have only time for one song on this list, please make it “Thirty”.

1 Richard Horowitz – Eros In Arabia (Freedom To Spend)

2 Sudan Archives – Sudan Archives (Stones Throw)

3 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

4 Bark Psychosis – Hex (Fire)

5 Wand – Plum (Drag City)

6 Juana Molina – Halo (Crammed Discs)

7 LCD Soundsystem – Call The Police (Columbia)

8 Secret Drum Band – Dynamics (Xray)

9 Torres – Three Futures (4AD)

10 Randy Newman – Dark Matter (Nonesuch)

11 Ka Baird – Sapropelic Pycnic (Drag City)

12 Širom – I Can Be A Clay Snapper (Tak:til)

13 Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace (Daptone)

14 Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps (Dead Oceans)

15 The Weather Station – The Weather Station (Paradise Of Bachelors)

16 Rick Deitrick – Gentle Wilderness (Tompkins Square)

17 Rick Deitrick – River Sun River Moon (Tompkins Square)

18 Pep Llopis – Poiemusia La Nau Dels Argonautes (Freedom To Spend)

19 Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time (Rounder)

20 Monty Adkins – Shadows And Reflections (Cronica)

21 Various Artists – Space, Energy And Light: Experimental Electronic And Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-1988 (Soul Jazz)

22 Acetone – 1992-2001 (Light In The Attic)

23 Amadou & Mariam – La Confusion (Because)

24 Tony Buck – Unearth (Room40)

25 Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real – Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (Fantasy)

26 The Odyssey Cult – Volume 1 (Silver Current)

27 Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life (Polydor)