The 26th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

25 key songs and albums played in the Uncut office this week

This week’s playlist is dominated by 75 Dollar Bill, who’ve been in the country and whose show in Cambridge (which I wrote about here) was astounding; all reports from London have been similar.

New stuff, though: Filthy Friends is the usual Peter Buck gang plus Corin Tucker, and is probably the best post-REM record as a consequence; the new Four Tet single is beautiful; and Lambchop have rescored “The Hustle” as a lavish disco number in the style of Barry White and the Love Unlimited Orchestra. A bunch of things here I’d like to play you, though tracks aren’t yet in the public domain (especially the Zara McFarlane album). But do engage with Julian Cope and his family’s month-long SydArthur Fest, and maybe even risk a listen to Mike Love’s brutal new take on “Do It Again”… “DO IT! DO IT!”

1 The Necessities – Event Horizon (Be With)

2 Filthy Friends – Invitation (Kill Rock Stars)

3 Pep Llopis – Poiemusia La Nau Dels Argonautes (Freedom To Spend)

4 Zara McFarlane – Arise (Brownwood)

5 Art Feynman – Blast Off Through The Wicker (Western Vinyl)

6 Brian Eno – Reflection (Summer Update) (Warp)

7 Jens Pauly – Jens Pauly (Karlrecords)

8 Jay-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)

9 Robbie Basho – Live in Forlì, Italy 1982 (Obsolete Recordings)

10 Michael Mayer – DJ Kicks (!K7)

11 The Imposter – American Tune (Lupe-O-Tone)

12 75 Dollar Bill – Wood/Metal/Plastic Pattern/Rhythm/Rock (Tak:til)

13 75 Dollar Bill – Wooden Bag (Other Music)

14 Wand – Plum (Drag City)

15 Mike Love – Do It Again (Feat Mark McGrath & John Stamos)

16 Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory (Def Jam)

17 Four Tet – Two Thousand And Seventeen (Bandcamp)

18 Jlin – Black Origami (Planet Mu)

19 Various Artists – Even A Tree Can Shed Tears: Japanese Folk & Rock 1969 1973 (Light In The Attic)

20 Various Artists – The SydArthur Festival 2 (Head Heritage)

21 75 Dollar Bill – Southeaster/Like Like Laundry (Bandcamp)

22 75 Dollar Bill – Live At Trans-Pecos, June 28, 2015 (nyctaper.com)

23 Dead Rider – Crew Licks (Drag City)

24 Philip Cohran & The Artistic Heritage Ensemble – On The Beach (Zulu)

25 Lambchop – The Hustle Unlimited (City Slang)