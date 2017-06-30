The 25th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

This week's top 28 Uncut stereo choices, in no definable order...

A long list this week. Not everything here comes recommended, but most does: special attention please to Vince Staples, Wand, Red River Dialect, DJ Shadow & Nas and a new Hiss Golden Messenger song. Also this Jay-Z album might be the first one of his I’ve properly enjoyed, at least on first listen, in maybe 14 years; a lot of that’s down to No ID, I think. And RIP Phil Cohran. On the news of his death yesterday, I’m indebted to the person who posted music from his 1993 album, African Skies, which I hadn’t come across before. It’s extraordinary: do seek it out.

1 William Ryan Fritch – The Sum Of Its Parts (Lost Tribe Sound)

2 Mountain Movers – Mountain Movers (Trouble In Mind)

3 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple IV (Joyful Noise)

4 Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory (Def Jam)

5 Dead Rider – Ramble On Rose (Drag City)

6 Pep Llopis – Poiemusia La Nau Dels Argonautes (Freedom To Spend)

7 Pharoah Sanders – Village Of The Pharoahs (Impulse!)

8 Eddie Gale – Eddie Gale’s Ghetto Music (Blue Note)

9 Various Artists – Soul Of A Nation: Afro-Centric Visions In The Age Of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap 1968-79 (Soul Jazz)

10 Various Artists – Seafaring Strangers: Private Yacht (Numero Group)

11 Daphni – Fabric Live 93: Daphni (Fabric)

12 David Rawlings – Poor David’s Almanack (Acony)

13 Various Artists – Space, Energy & Light: Experimental Electronic And Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-88 (Soul Jazz)

14 Red River Dialect – Bowing For The Rook (Lono)

15 Robbie Basho – Live in Forlì, Italy 1982 (Obsolete)

16 Arcade Fire – Everything Now (Columbia)

17 Bob Marley & The Wailers – Burnin’ (Island)

18 Wand – Plum (Drag City)

19 Joseph Shabason – Aytche (Western Vinyl)

20 Mark Springer/Rip Rig And Panic – Circa Rip Rig And Panic (Exit)

21 Hiss Golden Messenger – Standing In The Doorway (Bandcamp)

22 Compton And Batteau – In California (Earth)

24 Kelan Phil Cohran And Legacy – African Skies (Captcha)

25 Philip Cohran & The Artistic Heritage Ensemble – On The Beach (Zulu)

26 DJ Shadow – The Mountain Has Fallen EP (Mass Appeal)

27 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple (Bandcamp)

28 Jay-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)