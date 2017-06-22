The 24th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

All the music that's fit to hear... This week's Uncut office playlist

Some fantastic comps turned up this week, including a couple of beauties from the always on-point Soul Jazz: “Space, Energy & Light: Experimental Electronic And Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-88”, which fits nicely alongside the Light In The Attic’s New Age set, “I Am The Center”; and “Soul Of A Nation: Afro-Centric Visions In The Age Of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap 1968-79” which is timed to coincide with a really interesting looking exhibition at Uncut’s next-door neighbour, the Tate Modern.

Also here and new: SFA having a crack at The Smiths, after a fashion (from the expanded version of “Radiator”); Vince Staples; Blondes; a very strong return from The Dream Syndicate; and maybe best of all, a new song from longtime favourite Hans Chew, now augmented by Rhyton’s killer rhythm section for his Leon Russell-ish jams.

See you at Kraftwerk tonight, maybe?

1 Joseph Shabason – Aytche (Western Vinyl)

2 Big Boi – Boomiverse (Epic)

3 Daphni – Fabric Live 93: Daphni (Fabric)

4 Super Furry Animals – The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (Salvo)

5 The Fall – New Facts Emerge (Cherry Red)

6 Richard Thompson – Acoustic Classics II (Proper)

7 Prince – Purple Rain: Deluxe Expanded Edition (NPG/Warners)

8 Various Artists – Space, Energy & Light: Experimental Electronic And Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-88 (Soul Jazz)

9 Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains (Matador)

10 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple IV (Joyful Noise)

11 Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised… Plus (Ace)

12 Vince Staples – Big Fish (Def Jam)

13 Various Artists – Seafaring Strangers: Private Yacht (Numero Group)

14 The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here (Anti-)

15 William C Beely – Gallivantin’ (Tompkins Square)

16 Fendika – Birabiro (Terp Records African Series)

17 Parcels – Overnight (Kitsune)

18 Downtown Boys – A Wall (Sub Pop)

19 Matias Aguayo & The Desdemonas – Nervous (Crammed Discs)

20 Mapache – Mapache (Spiritual Pajamas)

21 Mogwai – Coolverine (Rock Action)

22 Blondes – Warmth (R&S Records)

23 Hans Chew – Give Up The Ghost (At The Helm)

24 Various Artists – Soul Of A Nation: Afro-Centric Visions In The Age Of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap 1968-79 (Soul Jazz)