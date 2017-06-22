The 24th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

All the music that's fit to hear... This week's Uncut office playlist
Some fantastic comps turned up this week, including a couple of beauties from the always on-point Soul Jazz: “Space, Energy & Light: Experimental Electronic And Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-88”, which fits nicely alongside the Light In The Attic’s New Age set, “I Am The Center”; and “Soul Of A Nation: Afro-Centric Visions In The Age Of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap 1968-79” which is timed to coincide with a really interesting looking exhibition at Uncut’s next-door neighbour, the Tate Modern.
Also here and new: SFA having a crack at The Smiths, after a fashion (from the expanded version of “Radiator”); Vince Staples; Blondes; a very strong return from The Dream Syndicate; and maybe best of all, a new song from longtime favourite Hans Chew, now augmented by Rhyton’s killer rhythm section for his Leon Russell-ish jams.
See you at Kraftwerk tonight, maybe?
1 Joseph Shabason – Aytche (Western Vinyl)
2 Big Boi – Boomiverse (Epic)
3 Daphni – Fabric Live 93: Daphni (Fabric)
4 Super Furry Animals – The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (Salvo)
5 The Fall – New Facts Emerge (Cherry Red)
6 Richard Thompson – Acoustic Classics II (Proper)
7 Prince – Purple Rain: Deluxe Expanded Edition (NPG/Warners)
8 Various Artists – Space, Energy & Light: Experimental Electronic And Acoustic Soundscapes 1961-88 (Soul Jazz)
9 Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains (Matador)
10 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple IV (Joyful Noise)
11 Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised… Plus (Ace)
12 Vince Staples – Big Fish (Def Jam)
13 Various Artists – Seafaring Strangers: Private Yacht (Numero Group)
14 The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here (Anti-)
15 William C Beely – Gallivantin’ (Tompkins Square)
16 Fendika – Birabiro (Terp Records African Series)
17 Parcels – Overnight (Kitsune)
18 Downtown Boys – A Wall (Sub Pop)
19 Matias Aguayo & The Desdemonas – Nervous (Crammed Discs)
20 Mapache – Mapache (Spiritual Pajamas)
21 Mogwai – Coolverine (Rock Action)
22 Blondes – Warmth (R&S Records)
23 Hans Chew – Give Up The Ghost (At The Helm)
24 Various Artists – Soul Of A Nation: Afro-Centric Visions In The Age Of Black Power – Underground Jazz, Street Funk & The Roots Of Rap 1968-79 (Soul Jazz)