The 23rd Uncut Playlist Of 2017

An extra-strong selection of future crypto-hits as played on the Uncut stereo
Moving swiftly along from that Best Albums Of 2017 So Far list I posted yesterday, a really strong bunch of new arrivals this week. The new Chris Forsyth album I’ve had on the quiet for a while now; make some time for the fantastic “Dreaming In The Non-Dream”. Likewise I now have a video from the new Psychic Temple album listed last week; watch out for the great Terry Reid on backing vocals. There’s a mighty mixtape of heavy obscurities compiled by Endless Boogie’s Paul Major, a nice Fourth World jazz record by Joseph Shabason, an amazing Daphni/Caribou mix, new Lee Ranaldo and, this morning, Michael Head. Plus Queens Of The Stone Age’s fun “Tiger Feet” tribute…
1 Bitchin Bajas – Vibraquatic (Kallistei)
2 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)
3 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple IV (Joyful Noise)
4 The Doomed Bird Of Providence – Burrowed Into The Soft Sky (Front & Follow)
5 Rosebud – Rosebud (Omnivore)
6 Iron & Wine – Beast Epic (Sub Pop)
7 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77 (Rhino)
8 Arc Mix Vol. 25: Feel The Music – Part One (Paul Major)
9 Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee (Merge)
10 Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band – Dreaming In The Non-Dream (No Quarter)
11 Joseph Shabason – Aytche (Western Vinyl)
12 Daphni – Fabric Live 93: Daphni (Fabric)
13 Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Barefoot In The Head (Silver Arrow)
14 Jack Cooper – Sandgrown (Trouble in Mind)
15 Angelo De Augustine – Swim Inside The Moon (Asthmatic Kitty)
16 The Beach Boys – Sunshine Tomorrow (Universal)
17 Lee Ranaldo – Electric Trim (Mute)
18 William C Beely – Gallivantin’ (Tompkins Square)
19 Queens Of The Stone Age – The Way You Used To Do (Matador)
20 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Josephine (Violette)