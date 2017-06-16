The 23rd Uncut Playlist Of 2017

An extra-strong selection of future crypto-hits as played on the Uncut stereo

Moving swiftly along from that Best Albums Of 2017 So Far list I posted yesterday, a really strong bunch of new arrivals this week. The new Chris Forsyth album I’ve had on the quiet for a while now; make some time for the fantastic “Dreaming In The Non-Dream”. Likewise I now have a video from the new Psychic Temple album listed last week; watch out for the great Terry Reid on backing vocals. There’s a mighty mixtape of heavy obscurities compiled by Endless Boogie’s Paul Major, a nice Fourth World jazz record by Joseph Shabason, an amazing Daphni/Caribou mix, new Lee Ranaldo and, this morning, Michael Head. Plus Queens Of The Stone Age’s fun “Tiger Feet” tribute…

Follow me on Twitter @JohnRMulvey

1 Bitchin Bajas – Vibraquatic (Kallistei)

2 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

3 Psychic Temple – Psychic Temple IV (Joyful Noise)

4 The Doomed Bird Of Providence – Burrowed Into The Soft Sky (Front & Follow)

5 Rosebud – Rosebud (Omnivore)

6 Iron & Wine – Beast Epic (Sub Pop)

7 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77 (Rhino)

8 Arc Mix Vol. 25: Feel The Music – Part One (Paul Major)

9 Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee (Merge)

10 Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band – Dreaming In The Non-Dream (No Quarter)

11 Joseph Shabason – Aytche (Western Vinyl)

12 Daphni – Fabric Live 93: Daphni (Fabric)

13 Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Barefoot In The Head (Silver Arrow)

14 Jack Cooper – Sandgrown (Trouble in Mind)

15 Angelo De Augustine – Swim Inside The Moon (Asthmatic Kitty)

16 The Beach Boys – Sunshine Tomorrow (Universal)

17 Lee Ranaldo – Electric Trim (Mute)

18 William C Beely – Gallivantin’ (Tompkins Square)

19 Queens Of The Stone Age – The Way You Used To Do (Matador)

20 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Josephine (Violette)