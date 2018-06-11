The 20th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Spiritualized! The Shinya Fukumori Trio! Prince! Plus a ton more...

Just a quick Playlist this week before we unveil the new issue of Uncut tomorrow (it’s quite something, I hope you’ll agree). Really enjoyed Oliver Coates supporting Thom Yorke the other night. The Shinya Fukumori Trio is possibly my favourite ‘new’ discovery among this lot – and I’m a little ashamed to be coming so late to Garcia Peoples.

Anyway, Spiritualized are back, so that’s ok.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

SPIRITUALIZED

“I’m Your Man/A Perfect Miracle”

(Bella Union)

2.

SHINYA FUKUMORI TRIO

“For 2 Akis”

(ECM Records)

3.

OLIVER COATES

“A Church”

(RVNG Intl)

Shelley’s on Zenn-La by Oliver Coates

4.

BIG RED MACHINE

“Forest Green”

(People)

5.

GARCIA PEOPLES

“Cosmic Cash”

(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

Cosmic Cash (PRE-ORDER) by Garcia Peoples

6.

KATHRYN JOSEPH

“Tell My Lover”

(Rock Action)

Get Uncut delivered direct to your door – find out how by clicking here!

7.

BETH ORTON/THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

““I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain”

(Lost Leaves/Caroline International)

8.

BODY/HEAD

“You Don’t Need”

(Matador Records)

9.

THE MAGPIE SALUTE

“Send Me An Omen”

(Provogue/Mascot Label Group)

10.

SWAMP DOGG

“I’ll Pretend”

(Joyful Noise Recordings)

11.

PRINCE

“Mary Don’t You Weep”

(Warner Bros.)

12.

PETE YORN/SCARLETT JOHANSSON

“Bad Dreams”

(Capitol Records)

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Public Image Ltd on the cover in the UK and Johnny Cash overseas. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with Ray Davies, Father John Misty, Pink Floyd, Mazzy Star, Sleaford Mods, Neko Case and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Father John Misty, Neko Case, Natalie Prass, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Jon Hassell.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.