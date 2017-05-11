The 18th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Quick reminder, first off, that our Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell is on sale today, and available to order here: it’s a good one.

Lots of Joan Shelley here this week, partly to atone for me cocking up and missing her London show on Monday night. Also a lot of understandable pressure from some colleagues to keep hammering the Floating Points record to the exclusion of most other things – apart from, as you can see, the odd Spacemen 3 cover. Key new entries, anyhow: a Wooden Wand song I don’t think I’ve posted before; a live BBC session from the Necks and the Scottish Symphony Orchestra (not 100 per cent sold on this, but it’s definitely interesting); a couple of Shabazz Palaces albums; and a surprise duo album from two vintage masters of the whole American Primitive guitar shtick, Harry Taussig and Max Ochs. Dig in…

1 Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley (No Quarter)

2 Joan Shelley – Over And Even (No Quarter)

3 The Deslondes – Hurry Home (New West)

4 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

5 TLC – Way Back (Featuring Snoop Dogg) (Cooking Vinyl)

6 Wooden Wand – Clipper Ship (Three Lobed)

7 Spacemen 3 – When Tomorrow Hits (Sub Pop)

8 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Simultonality (Tak-Til)

9 Gas – Narkopop (Kompakt)

10 Grizzly Bear – Three Rings (Youtube)

11 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77 (Rhino)

12 The Necks & The BBC SSO (Conductor: Ivan Volkov) – Elemental (bbc.co.uk)

13 Seabuckthorn – Turns (Lost Tribe Sound)

14 Perfume Genius – No Shape (Matador)

15 Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Starr (Sub Pop)

16 Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs The Jealous Machines (Sub Pop)

17 Bitchin Bajas – Bitchin Bajas (Drag City)

18 Childhood – Universal High (Rough Trade)

19 Art Feynman – Blast Off Through The Wicker (Western Vinyl)

20 Offa Rex – The Queen Of Hearts (Nonesuch)

21 Sheer Mag – Just Can’t Get Enough (Static Shock)

22 James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)

23 Various Artists – Psychic Migrations (Cinewax/Volcom Stone)

24 Harry Taussig & Max Ochs – The Music Of Harry Taussig & Max Ochs (Tompkins Square)

25 This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze (Rough Trade)

26 The National – The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness (4AD)