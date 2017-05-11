The 18th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

25 key tracks and albums played in the Uncut office this week

Lots of Joan Shelley here this week, partly to atone for me cocking up and missing her London show on Monday night. Also a lot of understandable pressure from some colleagues to keep hammering the Floating Points record to the exclusion of most other things – apart from, as you can see, the odd Spacemen 3 cover. Key new entries, anyhow: a Wooden Wand song I don’t think I’ve posted before; a live BBC session from the Necks and the Scottish Symphony Orchestra (not 100 per cent sold on this, but it’s definitely interesting); a couple of Shabazz Palaces albums; and a surprise duo album from two vintage masters of the whole American Primitive guitar shtick, Harry Taussig and Max Ochs. Dig in…

1 Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley (No Quarter)

2 Joan Shelley – Over And Even (No Quarter)

3 The Deslondes – Hurry Home (New West)

4 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

5 TLC – Way Back (Featuring Snoop Dogg) (Cooking Vinyl)

6 Wooden Wand – Clipper Ship (Three Lobed)

7 Spacemen 3 – When Tomorrow Hits (Sub Pop)

8 Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society – Simultonality (Tak-Til)

9 Gas – Narkopop (Kompakt)

10 Grizzly Bear – Three Rings (Youtube)

11 The Grateful Dead – Cornell 5/8/77 (Rhino)

12 The Necks & The BBC SSO (Conductor: Ivan Volkov) – Elemental (bbc.co.uk)

13 Seabuckthorn – Turns (Lost Tribe Sound)

14 Perfume Genius – No Shape (Matador)

15 Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Starr (Sub Pop)

16 Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs The Jealous Machines (Sub Pop)

17 Bitchin Bajas – Bitchin Bajas (Drag City)

18 Childhood – Universal High (Rough Trade)

19 Art Feynman – Blast Off Through The Wicker (Western Vinyl)

20 Offa Rex – The Queen Of Hearts (Nonesuch)

21 Sheer Mag – Just Can’t Get Enough (Static Shock)

22 James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)

23 Various Artists – Psychic Migrations (Cinewax/Volcom Stone)

24 Harry Taussig & Max Ochs – The Music Of Harry Taussig & Max Ochs (Tompkins Square)

25 This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze (Rough Trade)

26 The National – The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness (4AD)