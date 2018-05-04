The 17th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The best new sounds this week from the Uncut office stereo

Plenty of Bank Holiday listening here, I hope. First among many highlights is the first glimpse of new music from Cowboy Junkies: I can safely say there is more greatness to come from their new album, All That Reckoning. Elsewhere, the Rosali track is fast becoming a personal favourite, Snail Mail get better with each new track – and there’s a lot of excitement here about The Wave Pictures album.

1.

COWBOY JUNKIES

“All That Reckoning (Part 1)”

(Proper Records)

2.

ROSALI

“Like To Me”

(Spinster)

<a href="http://spinstersounds.bandcamp.com/album/trouble-anyway">Trouble Anyway by Rosali</a>

2.

DAWN LANDES

“What Will I Do”

(Yep Roc)

4.

SONS OF BILL

“Believer/Pretender”

(Loose)

5.

SNAIL MAIL

“Heat Wave”

(Matador)

6.

NATALIE PRASS

“Lost”

(ATO Records)

7.

ELIADES OCHOA

“Así es la Naturaleza”

(Montuno Procucciones)

8.

JIM JAMES

“Just A Fool”

(ATO Records)

9.

DINOSAUR JR

“Goin’ Down”

(Third Man Records)

10.

THE WAVE PICTURES

“Jim”

(Moshi Moshi Music)

11.

HIGH SUNN

“Summer Solstice”

(PNKSLM Recordings)

<a href="http://highsunn.bandcamp.com/album/missed-connections-lp">Missed Connections [LP] by High Sunn</a>

12.

JENNY HVAL

“Spells”

(Sacred Bones Records)

