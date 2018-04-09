The 14th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Underworld! Jon Hassell! Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever!

First – a confession! This playlist includes two old tracks: although one of them has never been released before and the other is a live cover from the other night. They’re at the bottom: John Renbourn is one and Yo La Tengo with Kurt Vile is the other. Elsewhere, all new vibes from Jon Hassell, Underworld, The Last Poets, Wand and more. Plenty to enjoy, I think.

1.

UNDERWORLD

“Brilliant Yes That Would Be”

(underworldlive.com)

2.

JON HASSELL

“Dreaming”

(Ndeya)

<a href="http://jonhassell.bandcamp.com/album/listening-to-pictures-pentimento-volume-one">Listening To Pictures (Pentimento Volume One) by Jon Hassell</a>

3.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

“Talking Straight”

(Sub Pop)

4.

FATOUMATA DIAWARA

“Nterini”

(Wagram/Montuno)

5.

THE LAST POETS

“Understand What Black Is”

(Studio Rockers)

<a href="http://thelastpoets.bandcamp.com/album/understand-what-black-is">Understand What Black Is by The Last Poets</a>

6.

MIND OVER MIRRORS

“Matchstick Grip”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

7.

THE HORRORS

“Fire Escape”

(Caroline International)

8.

RYLEY WALKER

“Opposite Middle”

(Dead Oceans)

9.

KALI UCHIS

“In My Dreams”

(Virgin)

10.

WARM BODIES

“I’m A Dog”

(Bandcamp)

<a href="http://erstetheketontraeger.bandcamp.com/album/ett-057-warm-bodies-s-t-lp">ETT – 057 – Warm Bodies – s/t LP by Warm Bodies</a>

11.

WAND

“Perfume”

(Drag City)

<a href="http://wand.bandcamp.com/album/perfume">Perfume by Wand</a>

12.

JOHN RENBOURN

“Banks Of The Sweet Primroses”

(Drag City)

<a href="http://johnrenbourn.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-kyoto-1978">Live In Kyoto 1978 by John Renbourn</a>

13.

KURT VILE AND YO LA TENGO

“Friday I’m In Love”

(Live)

