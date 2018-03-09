The 10th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

The latest sounds from the Uncut office stereo

It might be fanciful, but I hope that this week’s spring vibes have somehow made its way into this latest playlist. The new tracks from Grouper, Sade, Aisha Badru and Jennifer Castle have a certain satisfying warmth to them. Elsewhere, there’s the mighty return of Dylan Carlson – distinctly channeling the heavy drones of those early Earth records – and Nels Cline, alongside more brilliance from Mind Over Mirrors and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

We’ll be back next week with some exciting news. In the meantime, feel free to get stuck in to the superior sonic selection below…

1.

GROUPER

“Parking Lot”

(Kranky)

2.

SADE

“Flower Of The Universe”

(Sony Music)

3.

BEACH HOUSE

“Dive”

(Bella Union)

4.

JON HOPKINS

“Emerald Rush”

(Domino)

5.

MIND OVER MIRRORS

“Vermillion Pink”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

6.

DYLAN CARLSON

“Scorpions In Their Mouths”

(Sargent House)

7.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

“Mainland”

(Sub Pop)

8.

NEKO CASE

“Hell-On”

(Anti-)

9.

AISHA BADRU

“Fossil Fuels”

(Nettwerk)

10.

NAP EYES

“Every Time The Feeling”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

<a href="http://napeyes.bandcamp.com/album/im-bad-now">I’m Bad Now by Nap Eyes</a>

11.

THE MAGPIE SALUTE

“Richmond”

(Mascot Label Group)

12.

THE NELS CLINE 4

“Imperfect 10”

(UMG Recordings, Inc)

13.

JENNIFER CASTLE

“Crying Shame”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

14.

CAROLINE SAYS

“I Tried”

(Western Vinyl)

