The 18th Uncut new music playlist of 2018

Apologies for the delay getting a new Playlist up – it’s been a busy couple of weeks. But I think there’s a lot here that will make the wait more worthwhile. Luluc are fast becoming an office favourite – for fans of Low and Cowboy Junkies – while elsewhere there’s equally strong work from relative newcomers Daniel Bachman, Julia Daugherty and Sarah Louise. Some returning favourites – Disclosure, Andre 3000 and former Japan drummer Steve Jansen – too.

1.

LULUC

“Heist”

(Sub Pop)

2.

JULIANA DAUGHERTY

“Player”

(Western Vinyl)

3.

DANIEL BACHMAN

“New Moon”

(Three Lobed Recordings)

<a href="http://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/the-morning-star">The Morning Star by Daniel Bachman</a>

4.

SQUIRREL FLOWER

“Conditions”

(2,000 Pigs)

5.

SARAH LOUISE

“When Winter Turns”

(Thrill Jockey)

<a href="http://sarahlouise.bandcamp.com/album/deeper-woods">Deeper Woods by Sarah Louise</a>

6.

MITSKI

“Geyser”

(Dead Oceans)

7.

STEVE JANSEN

“Corridor”

(via Bandcamp)

<a href="http://stevejansen.bandcamp.com/album/corridor">Corridor by Steve Jansen</a>

8.

DISCLOSURE

“Ultimatum” [feat Fatoumata Diawara]

(Island)

9.

ANDRÉ 3000

“Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)”

(via Soundcloud)

10.

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

“Girlfriend” [feat Dâm-Funk]

(Because Music)

11.

WHITE DENIM

“Magazin”

(City Slang)

12.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

“Air-Conditioned Man”

(Sub Pop)

